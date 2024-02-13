Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Lazio vs. Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Bayern Munich is traveling to Italy for a showdown with Lazio in the Champions League.

Though the Bavarians should be considered heavy favorites, there is lingering doubt about how the team will react after being shellacked 3-0 by Bayern Leverkusen on Saturday.

Will Bayern Munich respond? Let’s take a look to see if that is in the cards and what else is on tap for this episode:

A look at Lazio, where it sits in the Serie A table, and why their current 8th place position is not as bad as it looks.

A look at the recent report stating that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wants to instill “self-confidence” and “leadership” into the lineup, rather relying on his own “football ideals.”

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s potential for lineup changes, including what players need to be in the starting XI if the coach is really going to try and change things on the pitch.

A prediction on the match.

