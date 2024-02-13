Report: To instill “self-confidence” and “leadership” into the lineup, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will turn to Thomas Müller

According to a report from Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is set to have Thomas Müller make a return to the starting XI against Lazio in the Champions League.

As described, the move indicates that Tuchel will “deviate from his footballing ideals” in favor of “self-confidence” and “leadership”:

Thomas Müller is set to start against Lazio tomorrow. Although Müller doesn’t really fit in with the type of football Tuchel wants to play, the coach wants to rely on the 34-year old mainly because of his experience and leadership qualities. Given the pressure currently on him and his players, Tuchel is ready to deviate from his footballing ideals and prioritize self-confidence, leadership and will by starting Müller.

Should this report be true, it would seem to signal a shift back to a 4-2-3-1 formation. It is unclear, however, if Müller wll play as an attacking midfielder or as a wing. Given this focus on deviating from his “football ideals”, it will be interesting to see if Tuchel also calls upon Matthijs de Ligt and a central midfield pairing of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Maybe he does, but if he does not, it will be just another half-measure without a total admission that things need to change throughout the squad and not just in one position.

