Thomas Müller acknowledges Bayern Munich’s group stage success but focuses on the knockouts

Despite some close matches, Bayern Munich ultimately cruised through the Champions League group stages, winning five, drawing one and qualifying from the group early (though, considering Bayern’s ridiculous recent Champions League group stage form, winning five of six games isn’t even outstanding anymore). Still, despite this solid run of results, Bayern always expects to qualify to the knockout stages of the Europe’s elite competition. This is where Bayern tests their mettle.

Thomas Müller has, of course, experienced this story time and time again in Munich. He knows how this works. “The most important thing is to reach the next round,” Müller states in an interview with UEFA, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. In the knockout stages everything starts from scratch again. It just gives you a good feeling and you don’t want to be under pressure in your last group stage game in case you get knocked out. For this reason, we felt good about it. We achieved an unbeaten record in the group stage and that’s all nice and it shows our quality. But if you want to win the Champions League you have to come out on top in the knockout stages.”

Winning the Champions League will, as always, be Bayern’s goal for the season. After a devastating loss to Bayer Leverkusen, many doubt the Bavarian giants’ ability to go all the way but one thing Bayern always does is bounce back after a loss. Whether or not Bayern can win the cup with the big ears will rely on just how well they bounce back this time.

