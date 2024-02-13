Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s connection to Lazio runs deep

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is returning to the scene of a good natured crime.

The German youngster is return to Lazio — the setting where he was found to have been guilty of breaking and entering on the world football scene as he scored his first Champions League goal.

“It was a really cool game for me, I enjoyed it a lot and managed to score my first Champions League goal. It was a knockout match, certainly one of the most important I’d played up to that point,” Musiala told FCBayernTV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Champions League matches are always special. I’m very much looking forward to the atmosphere and have heard a lot about it already. We had away games with a very unique atmosphere in the group, too. These are the games you particularly look forward to.

“Our focus must be at 100 percent in every game, and then we want to go as far as possible. We need to trust in our processes, get into 1v1 situations, look for one-twos. When the other team are defending deep, there aren’t that many simple solutions, so we have to be creative. It’ll be important for our energy level to be at the maximum.”

Musiala’s connection to Lazio runs a little deeper than even that, though. Musiala has previously worked with Miroslav Klose, who played for Lazio.

“Miro was my first coach at Bayern. Then when I was integrated into the first team, he was also there as assistant coach. I frequently practised my finishing with him and got a lot of useful feedback from him. I learned a lot from him in that time. We’re still in touch from time to time now,” said Musiala.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of what Bayern Munich needs to do to get back on the winning track? Check out the Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: