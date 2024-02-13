Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt expecting difficult test vs. Lazio in the Champions League

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt might be in Thomas Tuchel’s doghouse, but that does not mean that his opinion on the team’s Champions League visit to Lazio is not important.

After all, De Ligt has extensive experience playing in Italy that he accumulated while a member of Juventus. From that time in Serie A, De Ligt knows that Wednesday’s match will not be easy.

“Difficult game, against a team that plays well. I know the coach very well, I worked with him at Juve. He always wants to play with proven schemes, lots of tactics and intensity,” De Ligt told La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured @iMiaSanMia). “I wouldn’t talk about favourites or underdogs, because sometimes it can happen that a team going through a negative phase finds new energy in the Champions League. European matches can provide big motivation. We must be ready.”

One player who De Ligt thinks that Bayern Munich needs to keep special tabs on is striker Ciro Immobile

“Very dangerous striker, he is always on the edge of offside, he scored a lot of goals and continues to do so. He can stay out of the game for a long time, then scores one or two goals out of nowhere. Many of his teammates are also worth keeping an eye on. And then there’s the coach [Sarri]. With him I became a much better player,” De Ligt remarked.

Finally, when asked what the Bavarians needed to do escape Italy with a win, De Ligt did not mince words.

“Be at the top in all aspects: defence, with and without the ball, intensity, duels. We know that Lazio will give 200% so we must be at 200% to win,” De Ligt said.

Where does Bayern Munich go from here? Let’s discuss on the Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: