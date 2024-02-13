 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich gets back Bryan Zaragoza from an illness; Two regulars sit out to rest; Leroy Sané leaves training early; and MORE!

Onward and upward...

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Zaragoza returns, Neuer and Mazraoui sit out, Sané exits early

Bayern Munich returned to a full team training on Monday where mostly everyone participated — including Bryan Zaragoza, who has been sick for about a week.

Surely, head coach Thomas Tuchel was happy to have the Spaniard back in the mix:

While Bryan Zaragoza returned to team training, Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui took a break (load management).

Meanwhile, Neuer hit the gym for a workout instead of testing his knee further with team training:

One other takeaway from training is that Leroy Sané did not complete the full session. Per Bild, he did not appear to be hurt, but did take an early exit:

Taking a rest might not be the worst thing for the Germany international, who has looked tired and frustrated of late. With Tuchel unwilling to rest Sané for games, taking the day (or at least part of the day) off from training, might be as good as it gets for the 28-year-old.

Laimer working with the ball

Bayern Munich midfielder / right-back Konrad Laimer is still working his way back from a calf injury:

Random shots from training

Just pictures from the session earlier today:

