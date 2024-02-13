Bavarian Loan Works: Josip Stanišić knocks Bayern Munich down in the title race

We had two more Bayern Munich loanees added to our long list of players scattered all over Europe. Frans Krätzig joined Austria Wien for the rest of the season — making that nine total players between the top two divisions in Austria — and Taichi Fukui joined Portimonense in Portugal’s top flight. Both players made their debut for their clubs this week.

Two Bayern loanees — one from the men’s team and one from the women’s team — faced their parent clubs on Saturday. It went really well for one, and not so much for the other. See what else the loanees were up to:

FC Bayern Munich

There are seven players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started against Leverkusen midweek in cup play. Although he had three saves, he also let three goals in. After going up 1-0 and 2-1, Nübel and Stuttgart conceded two equalizers and a 90th minute winner from Tah to crash out of the DFB-Pokal.

Nübel missed Stuttgart’s 3-1 win against Mainz with a knock. According to the injury report, he should only be out for a few days.

Stuttgart will travel to face Darmstadt on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Before the big clash with Bayern, Leverkusen faced Nübel and Stuttgart. Stanišić did not start the match, but came on after Leverkusen’s 90th minute winner. If you have paid attention over the last six months, Stanišić only started once a week — mostly in the DFB-Pokal or Europa League. When I saw that he didn’t start midweek, I figured he would start, but also feared he would score.

Tuchel on Stanišić scoring against Bayern while he’s on loan to Leverkusen.



“In England there's a nice rule where when you loan a player out, they can't play against you. For me that makes more sense”.



“The rule unfortunately doesn't exist in Germany”. pic.twitter.com/mbceygpDzV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2024

On Saturday, against his parent club, Stanišić showed why he should have never been loaned out in the first place. Not only did he score, he was wide open for his shot because Sacha Boey — playing where Stanišić probably would have been — left him completely unmarked. Stanišić bullied Boey all day, beating him on both sides of the ball. Tuchel complained after the match that England has a rule that would have prevented Stanišić from facing Bayern, but unfortunately for him, he is no longer in England.

Leverkusen will travel to face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman returned to the bench after missing the last few weeks with an injury. He came into the match in the 77th minute with is team already up 3-1. He only had 23 touches, but he completed 95% of his passes and created two chances for his teammates to shoot. PSV went on to win 5-1 and keep their ten point lead at the top of the table.

PSV will host Heracles on Friday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidovic started on the bench, but came into the match in the 62nd minute when the match was level 2-2. In his time on the field, he only had 14 touches and only got one shot off. He was not able to help his team create a goal, and the match would end drawn at 2-2.

Zagreb will travel to Spain to face Real Betis in the first league of the Europa Conference League Round of 32. They will then host NK Varazdin in league play on Sunday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone got plastered 5-1 on the road against Fiorentina. Ibrahimović was on the bench, but did not appear in the match.

Frosinone will host Roma on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to a team in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig joined Austria Wien on loan last week and has already hit the ground running. He started in their home match against Hartberg on Saturday — their first league match of the calendar year. 13 minutes into his debut at his new club, he helped equalize with a headed assist. Altogether he created three chances for his teammates to shoot. He also assisted on defense with two clearances and three recoveries. Krätzig left the match in the 77th minute when his team was up 3-1 — which would end up as the final score. He had a great day as a left wing-back...definitely better than someone who started for the first team on Saturday.

Wien will host SCRA Altach on Saturday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner was not in the matchday squad for Elversberg’s 1-1 road draw against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Elversberg will host VfL Osnabrück on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the backup keeper for Münster’s 1-1 home draw to Sandhausen, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Münster will travel to Dortmund to face BVB II on Tuesday and to Lübeck on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 16 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the matchday squad for Magdeburg’s 1-0 home win against league leaders, St. Pauli.

Magdeburg will travel to Berlin to take on Hertha BSC on Friday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden at home against Nürnberg. He had one shot — which was blocked — and created one shot for his teammates to shoot. He was subbed off at halftime when the match was still scoreless. Both teams scored in the second half and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wiesbaden will travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Kabadayi’s Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi came off the bench for Schalke with his team down 1-0 on the road against Holstein Kiel. He did not record any significant stat in the attack, but was able to help his team on defense with an interception and three recoveries. Kiel would not score again, but neither did Schalke. The match ended at 1-0 for the home team.

Schalke will host Lee’s Wiesbaden on Saturday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold entered the match for KSC in the 72nd minute of the match away to Eintracht Braunschweig, when his team was down 1-0. Shortly after entering the match, Braunschweig doubled their lead. Herold tried to help his team comeback, but was only able to get on shot off — which completely missed the target high. KSC only allowed those two goals, but were not able to score any of their own and fell 2-0 on the road.

KSC will host Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was not in the matchday squad for Freiburg II when they took on Arminia Bielfeld — a game in which they lost 3-0 to a team that is just about the relegation zone. Freiburg II remain at the very bottom with half as many points as the team above them. Obviously something is going on at the club, so why not take a chance on Schneller?

Freiburg II will travel to face FC Ingolstadt on Friday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

The Regionalliga Südwest will return early March.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Good news: Lustenau finally got their first win of their season, doubling their point total to six after only recording three draws and no wins in the Fall. Bad news: Rhein was not in the matchday squad for the 2-0 win against WSG Tirol.

Lusenau will host Klagenfurt on Sunday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartberg’s road match against Krätzig’s Austria Wien, but did not make it onto the pitch for the 3-1 loss.

Hartberg will host LASK on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

The Austrian 2. Liga will return to action next week.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

St. Gallen fell to a 10-man FC Basel on the road 1-0. Janitzek was on the bench, but did not make an appearance. This is four straight losses for St. Gallen.

They will look to return to winning ways on Saturday when they host Winterthur.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was not in the matchday lineup for Wigan’s 2-1 home loss against Exeter City.

Wigan have two league games on the road this week: Oxford United on Tuesday and Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Portugal – Liga Potugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui has been in the Bayern system since January 2023. Since then he has 27 appearances and one goal — primarily playing in the central midfield. If the name sounds familiar, he was on the bench for Bayern’s first team three times last Fall, making his debut and sole appearance in the DFB-Pokal match against Preußen Münster.

Fukui moved to the Portuguese top flight last week and made his debut for his new club when they traveled to face Estrella de Amadora. Although they lost 3-0 on the road, Fukui still made his debut and played 23 minutes off the bench. Portimonense sits one spot above the relegation zone with just a single point separating them and the next lowest team.

Portimonense will host Vitoria de Guimaraes on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen will face 1.FC Nürnberg on the road on Monday. They will also host Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla and her team welcomed her parent club to Cologne on Saturday, and unlike Stanišić, she did not score against Bayern. Unfortunately for her, she did not have a great game. She did not get a shot off or create any chances for her team to shoot. She also had low pass completion rate and barely contributed on defense in the 5-0 rout. She was subbed off in the 69th minute after Bayern had scored all five goals.

Köln will look to break a six-game winless streak when they travel to face last place MSV Duisburg.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started for Leipzig and played all 90 minutes of this crazy affair with SGS Essen. She filled the stat sheet on defense with two blocked shots, seven clearances, one interception, and two recoveries in the eight-goal thriller. After going down early, Leipzig equalized twice and eventually took a 4-2 lead, all before halftime! Unfortunately the lead was not enough, and Leipzig would concede two goals in the second half and have to settle with just one point on the road.

Leipzig will be back home to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.