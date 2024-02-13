Bayern Munich youngsters in most valuable U-21 Bundesliga XI

Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel are talented players with all the skills necessary to take on the world. There is no doubt that both will be big players if they keep up their work in the playing minutes they get. Musiala can become a huge Bavarian icon if he stays with Die Rotweißen and won’t be lured away. Tel had an enormous rise when he started and virtually scored or assisted in every game, but, as of late, he does not seem to have the confidence he had in his first games.



These two are, however, not the only ones one should keep an eye on. According to Transfermarkt, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, the following players make up the most valuable U21 XI of the Bundesliga:

Most valuable U21 XI in the Bundesliga [ @Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/gE2iAxVLKo — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 16, 2023

Seeing Piero Hincapié and Florian Wirtz in this bunch is no surprise at all. Especially the latter has been in his best shape yet and keeps on contributing to the massive success of Bayer 04 Leverkusen. RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons — on loan from Paris Saint-Germain — is another fascinating player. It is hard to believe that he is only 20 years old as he has been around the block for quite some time. Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund may be a tad overvalued. Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško may have been a better choice.

Though not mentioned in this XI, some names to look out for are Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Luca Netz and Brajan Gruda from 1. FSV Mainz 05 who both had confident showings against Bayern.

What are your thoughts on this XI? Anyone in particular you are keeping your eyes on? Let us know in the comments below!