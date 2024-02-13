Report: Hansi Flick’s return to Bayern Munich gaining steam?

Hansi Flick back to Bayern Munich: no way?

Let us take a brief journey back in time. A year ago, when Thomas Tuchel, recently fired by Chelsea FC, was an unimaginable candidate to take over for Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann. The Bayern bosses were repeatedly reiterating their public support for their then-coach, and what’s more, relationships with Tuchel were rumored to be tense anyway.

We all know what happened next: Bayern sacked Nagelsmann in March, hired Tuchel immediately, and it turned out that they had admired him for a long time — past frayed ties long since mended.

You know where this is going. From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Some of the people in charge at Bayern can well imagine a Hansi Flick comeback. Flick feels ready for a new challenge and would like to take over a club in the summer. A Bayern comeback was previously considered impossible because the relationship between Flick and Uli Hoeneß was very tense after the coach left the club in 2021. But the two have since met and had a discussion where they cleared up all disagreements. Hoeneß had played a major role in bringing Flick in as Kovač’s assistant in 2019 and then ensured he was promoted to head coach. Flick is still keeping a close eye on Bayern - and his biggest opponent Hasan Salihamidžić is no longer at the club [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Could this be Bild stirring the pot? The bosses — at least for now — are still backing Tuchel and publicly working to tamp down coaching talk. Also from Bild via @iMiaSanMia:

The people in charge at Bayern currently want to avoid a coaching discussion at all costs. They want Tuchel to be able to continue working in peace in order not to jeopardize the remaining season goals. A reassessment will take place in the summer. That was the lesson learned from the quick dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann in March last year. The hopes of Bayern’s decision-makers now rest mainly on Max Eberl. Although Eberl’s unofficial start had already been brought forward from April 1st to March 1st, it’s now no longer ruled out that he could begin his job even earlier in case of further unrest in the coming days. The arrival of Eberl would then take the pressure off Tuchel by taking him off the spotlight [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

This report makes more sense than the first one, but if Tuchel is to work in peace, that is getting harder and harder now.

Flick — also linked to FC Barcelona — is available and waiting, and the pressure on Tuchel is mounting. Champions League success — with Wednesday’s game at Lazio on tap — will be paramount.