Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany preview for March friendlies

Are you ready to see Germany football back in action?

It has been a long and dreary wait after the disaster that was the November international period. But we are almost there — and to EURO 2024 in the summer. Germany has arranged a pair of top-tier friendlies in advance of the tournament to prepare: March 23rd vs. France, and March 26th vs. the Netherlands:

Official: Germany will face France in Lyon on 23 March and the Netherlands in Frankfurt on 26 March pic.twitter.com/a03vtllKG8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 11, 2023

Earlier in December, Germany men’s national team coach and Bayern Munich alumnus Julian Nagelsmann offered a preview of the matches.

“Two games against two nations with a long footballing history are the perfect way to start into the new year, with the Euros coming up,” Nagelsmann remarked in comments captured by the DFB’s official website (via @iMiaSanMia). “France are one of the favourites for the title, and you can’t count the Netherlands out either. I’m certain that we fell short of our own expectations this past year, which we’re all not satisfied with. We have a lot of work ahead of us in order to be fully prepared for our first friendlies of the new year and the tournament in particular. We have a long road ahead of us, but we’re looking forward to it and to the challenges ahead.”

Ever the optimist, that Jules. Germany did beat France last time out, after all...but that was with Rudi Völler in charge, before Nagelsmann’s tenure as coach began.

After wake-up call after wake-up call, let us hope Germany bring some rays of hope to the March friendlies.