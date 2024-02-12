Report: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel disappointed in players’ inability to “implement tactical guidelines”

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was “extremely disappointed” in the way that the players “implemented his tactical guidelines” against Bayer Leverkusen during Die Rekordmeister’s 3-0 loss this weekend.

(Editor’s Note: It was, indeed, the coach’s decision to select those players for his lineup)

In addition, Hau confirmed previous reports that the Bavarians were content to ride this out with Tuchel:

The defeat in Leverkusen has not changed Bayern’s plan to continue with Thomas Tuchel at least until the summer. A quick dismissal is not up for debate. Tuchel was extremely disappointed with his team’s performance, especially with the way they implemented his tactical guidelines on the pitch, which had worked well in training. Regardless of what happens with the coach, a squad upheaval is expected in the summer. The people in charge point the main blame towards the players. The overwhelming view internally is that this team is difficult to coach and that some characters are not good for the team. How this upheaval will be implemented depends on Max Eberl — the latter is still watching the events from distance before taking an active role in spring.

As it was assumed, Tuchel is not going anywhere, so the team could be subjected to more questionable lineup decisions for weeks to come...great!

The final part of that report is especially damning for the roster, though. That is definitely something to monitor as the summer transfer window gets closer.

As always, we appreciate all the support!