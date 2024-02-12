 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich Frauen set to sign Wolfsburg star Lena Oberdorf

That came out of nowhere!

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Update — Monday, February 12th, 8:20AM EST: @soccerdonna might have broken the story before Bild

X (Twitter) account @soccerdonna might have had the story on Lena Oberdorf first and that lends major credence to the rumor. The Bayern Munich Frauen are serious about a making a major run in Europe next season:

The Bayern Munich Frauen are currently top of the Frauen Bundesliga with a one-point cushion over perennial winners VfL Wolfsburg. The former is intent on making the gap between them and the latter bigger because Bayern just announced that they will be signing Lena Oberdorf from the Wolves, beating the likes of Chelsea FC:

Big news for Bayern’s women team - Bayern are set to sign Wolfsburg and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf (22) in the next few days. Oberdorf is the most valuable player in the women’s Bundesliga - Bayern will trigger her €200-250k release clause, which would make her the most expensive German female player ever.

– Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is probably the equivalent of the men’s team getting Harry Kane or Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé or someone just as massive. Huge news for the Frauen and an equally big addition to their star-studded cast. This move will also undoubtedly bring the rivalry between the two teams to a whole new level.

