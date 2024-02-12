Breaking: Bayern Munich Frauen set to sign Wolfsburg star Lena Oberdorf

Update — Monday, February 12th, 8:20AM EST: @soccerdonna might have broken the story before Bild

X (Twitter) account @soccerdonna might have had the story on Lena Oberdorf first and that lends major credence to the rumor. The Bayern Munich Frauen are serious about a making a major run in Europe next season:

Exclusive : Our sources indicate that #FCBayern is on the verge of signing German international #LenaOberdorf!



As the 22-year-old only has one year left on her contract, it would be the last option to generate a transfer fee. Chelsea were also interested in Oberdorf. pic.twitter.com/S92jlkJaSR — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) February 12, 2024

The Bayern Munich Frauen are currently top of the Frauen Bundesliga with a one-point cushion over perennial winners VfL Wolfsburg. The former is intent on making the gap between them and the latter bigger because Bayern just announced that they will be signing Lena Oberdorf from the Wolves, beating the likes of Chelsea FC:

Big news for Bayern’s women team - Bayern are set to sign Wolfsburg and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf (22) in the next few days. Oberdorf is the most valuable player in the women’s Bundesliga - Bayern will trigger her €200-250k release clause, which would make her the most expensive German female player ever. – Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is probably the equivalent of the men’s team getting Harry Kane or Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé or someone just as massive. Huge news for the Frauen and an equally big addition to their star-studded cast. This move will also undoubtedly bring the rivalry between the two teams to a whole new level.