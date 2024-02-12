 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works S6E31: Picking up the pieces after Bayern Munich’s weekend battering by Bayer Leverkusen; Can Bayern rebound vs. Lazio?; Why would Matthijs de Ligt want to stick around after this mess?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich needs to pick up the pieces...

By CSmith1919
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s title hopes this season took a major hit and morale could be at an all-time low under Thomas Tuchel.

So...now what?

Bayern Munich needs to regroup and figure things out ahead of its midweek match against Lazio in the Champions League and a Bundesliga tilt vs. VfL Bochum. What we can we expect? Let’s discuss:

  • How Bayern Munich can start to fix things, but there is a risk that some parts of this squad are beyond repair.
  • It is time for Tuchel to re-think this strategy in using Harry Kane.
  • Is a rebound against Lazio in the works? Yes, but if the Bavarians fail, it will tell us all we need to know about this team’s mentality under Thomas Tuchel.
  • Thomas Müller is proving he is the ultimate company man this season (in a good way).
  • Why would Matthijs de Ligt want to hang around Bavaria under a coach, who has no use for him?

