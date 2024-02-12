Bavarian Podcast Works S6E31: Picking up the pieces after Bayern Munich’s weekend battering by Bayer Leverkusen; Can Bayern rebound vs. Lazio?; Why would Matthijs de Ligt want to stick around after this mess?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s title hopes this season took a major hit and morale could be at an all-time low under Thomas Tuchel.

So...now what?

Bayern Munich needs to regroup and figure things out ahead of its midweek match against Lazio in the Champions League and a Bundesliga tilt vs. VfL Bochum. What we can we expect? Let’s discuss:

How Bayern Munich can start to fix things, but there is a risk that some parts of this squad are beyond repair.

It is time for Tuchel to re-think this strategy in using Harry Kane.

Is a rebound against Lazio in the works? Yes, but if the Bavarians fail, it will tell us all we need to know about this team’s mentality under Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Müller is proving he is the ultimate company man this season (in a good way).

Why would Matthijs de Ligt want to hang around Bavaria under a coach, who has no use for him?

