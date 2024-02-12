Report: Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has backing at the club

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is not yet ready to give up on Thomas Tuchel:

The future of Thomas Tuchel will be reassessed at the end of the season. Bayern have no intention to make a managerial change now, but there are internal talks taking place and involving Tuchel to fix the situation. Xabi Alonso has always been appreciated by some people at the club and could be a candidate in the future

What can we ascertain from Romano’s information? Let’s take a look:

1 - There appears to be some acknowledgement from within the club that things are, well, bad given that they even have had to discuss the coach’s future.

2 - However, it seems like the sentiment is that they want to allow Tuchel to “fix” the situation.

3 - People in Bavaria like Alonso.

BFW Analysis

Any hesitance that the Bayern Munich decision-makers might have in truly assessing the coach’s performance this season, could look like they are operating in fear of what happened with Julian Nagelsmann last season.

Tuchel’s decision-making has been erratic during this campaign. His player selections, his sudden change of formation against Bayer Leverkusen, and his use of the media to push his roster vision — at the expense of some players on his roster — are all concerning.

However, it does look like at least some folks are in his camp at the club and want to give him the opportunity to work it out. With the Bundesliga and the Champions League still in play, Tuchel would do well to win a trophy, but it will not be easy in either competition.

If he cannot find a way to win something this season, his supporters at the club could start to have a wandering eye — especially as he enters the “lame duck” year of his contract.

