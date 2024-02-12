“This one hurts” — Bayern Munich star Harry Kane talks devastating loss to Bayer Leverkusen

There might not have been a more disappointed player on the pitch for Bayern Munich than Harry Kane after the team was throttled 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane’s dreams of winning a trophy are now in major jeopardy.

After a shocking loss in the DFB-Pokal to FC Saarbrücken, Bayern Munich dropped a vital match on Saturday to league leaders Die Werkself. The Champions League looks like an uphill battle at this stage, so all Kane can do is examine how it got to this point.

“We didn’t play well with the ball. I thought the pressure, especially in the first half and even in the second half, we pressed them well, but every time we won it back we gave it straight back to them. That allowed them to build momentum,” Kane told Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In the final third we weren’t good in 1v1 battles, we weren’t good in duels, the final delivery wasn’t there today, so a really disappointing day with the ball. We’re five points behind now but there are still a lot of games to go. This one hurts, we wanted a different outcome, but we have to focus on, first, the Champions League, and obviously the next game.”

“There are a lot of games to be played and we have to try and make up as many points as we can, as quickly as we can.”

When asked if Bayer Leverkusen were the Bundesliga favorites now, Kane did not want to make such a proclamation: “That’s not for us to decide. That’s for everyone else to decide. For us, we have to focus on ourselves, we have to improve, we have to get better. We know that. The games are coming thick and fast so we have to turn it around quick.”

Kane noted the strong play of Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić for Bayer Leverkusen, but stopped short of saying that the youngster was the primary reason that the Bavarians lost the match.

“The club made a decision at the start of the season and it is what it is. He’s a good player and I trained a few times with him. That wasn’t the reason we lost the game. We lost because we weren’t good enough on the ball,” Kane remarked.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game, or do you just want to wallow in our misery? Then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN talk about Tuchel’s shortcomings and why Bayern Munich were outclassed by Bayer Leverkusen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!