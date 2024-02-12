 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Need a rant? Chuck and INNN have you covered! Check out our postgame podcast where we break down what went wrong for Bayern Munich versus Bayer Leverkusen!

Training Report: Bayern Munich fans post “Tuchel Out” sign at Säbener Straße; Bench players take the pitch for some work; and MORE!

The morning after...

By CSmith1919
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Well...things are not exactly going swimmingly at Bayern Munich.

Aside of fan outrage online, a massive Bundesliga loss, a team that looks lost, and some — undoubtedly — confused players, things took an odd turn.

Sport1 journalist Stefan Kumberger snapped a photo of a sign saying “Tuchel Raus” (Tuchel Out) at Säbener Straße.

Things...are getting heated:

A critical Bayern fan went wild on Säbener Strasse. #B04FCB

In Philadelphia, this might just be referred to as a normal Monday morning during NFL season (unfortunately) because of dopes like this, but for a Bayern Munich fan to be so incensed as to hang a banner at the club’s facility, well, you know things have taken a turn for the worse.

Bench players took the pitch

Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs de Ligt and the rest of the world’s most expensive bench mob hit the practice field for some work:

Keep Zaragoza away from everyone

Newcomer Bryan Zaragoza is still sick with the flu:

Whatever strain of the flu Zaragoza has, no one else needs it!

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game, or do you just want to wallow in our misery? Then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN talk about Tuchel’s shortcomings and why Bayern Munich were outclassed by Bayer Leverkusen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

