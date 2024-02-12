Training Report: Bayern Munich fans post “Tuchel Out” sign at Säbener Straße; Bench players take the pitch for some work; and MORE!

Well...things are not exactly going swimmingly at Bayern Munich.

Aside of fan outrage online, a massive Bundesliga loss, a team that looks lost, and some — undoubtedly — confused players, things took an odd turn.

Sport1 journalist Stefan Kumberger snapped a photo of a sign saying “Tuchel Raus” (Tuchel Out) at Säbener Straße.

Things...are getting heated:

Ein kritischer Bayern-Fan hat sich an der Säbener Straße ausgetobt. #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/76N0AEJwJy — Stefan Kumberger (@StefanKumberger) February 11, 2024

A critical Bayern fan went wild on Säbener Strasse. #B04FCB

In Philadelphia, this might just be referred to as a normal Monday morning during NFL season (unfortunately) because of dopes like this, but for a Bayern Munich fan to be so incensed as to hang a banner at the club’s facility, well, you know things have taken a turn for the worse.

Bench players took the pitch

Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs de Ligt and the rest of the world’s most expensive bench mob hit the practice field for some work:

The players who didn't start yesterday's game trained at Säbener Straße today [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/YAr750Joni — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 11, 2024

Keep Zaragoza away from everyone

Newcomer Bryan Zaragoza is still sick with the flu:

Bryan Zaragoza (flu) was not in team training today either — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 11, 2024

Whatever strain of the flu Zaragoza has, no one else needs it!

