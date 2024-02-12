Thomas Müller rallies the troops after Bayern Munich’s total collapse at Leverkusen

As he has done so many times now this season, veteran Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has taken on the role of de facto public spokesperson after an unsatisfactory result.

The DFB-Pokal exit to third-tier Saarbrücken, a 5-1 Hinrunde thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt...and now a 3-0 humbling at the feet of the Bundesliga’s new golden boys, an undefeated and Xabi Alonso-led Bayer Leverkusen side that is now in pole position for this season’s crown.

If Müller performs this role admirably, it is still troubling how often he has had to do it.

The Raumdeuter was as visibly agitated as he has ever been after this one and took to Instagram afterwards to publish a more composed statement. As usual, he found the right words.

Thomas Müller on IG: The game yesterday was an absolute nightmare for us Congrats to our opponents from Leverkusen - they are on an unbelievable winning streak The fight for the title is not over yet. But first we have to get our things right. Next chance and a very important match for us comes next Wednesday. Let’s go again

Last season, Müller rallied his teammates when all hope seemed lost — and the result was a Jamal Musiala wonder goal on the same day Borussia Dortmund fell on its face. Can this year’s Bayern repeat the feat? Will Leverkusen be so kind as to accommodate?

As they say: it ain’t over til it’s over.

