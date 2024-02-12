Bayern Munich execs have no answers after Bayer Leverkusen debacle

After Bayern Munich dropped a disappointing 3-0 decision to first-place Bayer Leverkusen, no one at the club came away feeling good — not even the executives.

While there was disappointment in their respective voices, there was also a call to stay optimistic.

“We deserved to lose. Leverkusen were simply better. We have to accept that. We started well, then we lost the plot to some extent. Luckily we still have 13 matchdays left and we have to hope for a couple of slip-ups from Leverkusen,” said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Even though it is difficult today, we are of course not giving up. We have to collect ourselves and look forward again. On Wednesday against Lazio we have the opportunity to forget this game”

As for sporting director Christoph Freund,

“We created almost no chances and in the end we deserved to lose. That is of course bitter in such a top game. It is hard to explain. We made too many mistakes and made Leverkusen look so strong. It was too little and then we conceded the goals far too easily. It’s atypical for this team, which has always been there in big games. But we didn’t succeed. We now have to make sure we win our games. We no longer have it in our hands, that’s a fact,” Freund said.

Now, the team must be out to prove that the aforementioned fact can morph into fiction. Otherwise, Bayern Munich fans might experience their first trophyless season in quite a long time.

