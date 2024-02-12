Report: Despite emergence of Aleksandar Pavlović, Bayern Munich will pursue a No. 6 this summer

According to a report from Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will still look to bring in a holding midfielder during the summer, despite the recent stellar play from youngster Aleksandar Pavlović.

Pavlović, who did struggle during Bayer Munich’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, has not shown the bosses enough to convince them he can be the man for the 2024/25 campaign:

Thomas Tuchel remains keen on a new holding midfielder in the summer despite the emergence of Aleksandar Pavlović. João Palhinha’s name is still a topic at Bayern, but the price has to be right. Martín Zubimendi is also an option, even though Arsenal are currently ahead. A lot of discussions are taking place, but a new player for the position is definitely expected to be signed in the summer.

Palhinha and Zubimendi are going to come at a steep price, but the Bavarians appear ready to throw down the euros necessary to make a deal happen. With Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka already on the roster — plus rumors that Bayern Munich could make a move for pending free agent Adrien Rabiot — the central midfield in Bavaria could become crowded very quickly.

