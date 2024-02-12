The future of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is uncertain after the Euros

In the latter half of the 2022/23 season, the executives at Bayern Munich made the shocking decision to sack then head coach Julian Nagelsmann to bring in Thomas Tuchel. This coaching shake-up failed to live up to the hopes of former CEO Oliver Kahn as Bayern saw themselves knocked out of both the Champions League and DFB-Pokal shortly after the change.

Since his dismissal at Bayern, Nagelsmann has picked up the Germany job on a short-term basis to cover the head coaching position over Euro 2024 following the departure of Hansi Flick, who had a disappointing run at the job.

As reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nagelsmann responded to the question of whether he sees himself continuing with the Germany job after the Euros by saying, “I haven’t thought about it yet. Since my contract ends after the Euros, I would say: as it stands, no. I’ve said it since the beginning of my tenure — the Euros is currently the focus. Then we’ll see if I’m still the coach. If so, we’ll prepare very well and try to get the most out of it and win the group [Nations League]. We want to play a good European Championship, then we’ll see what happens.” (via @iMiaSanMia)

Germany fans will be hoping that Nagelsmann can find success at the tournament and lead the team into a new era after heavily struggling since their 2014 World Cup Finals triumph. Recent defeats to Austria and Turkey, however, haven’t done enough to instill anyone with confidence regarding the ability of the coach and squad.

If Nagelsmann’s tenure with the national team really is set to end after the Euro 2024, where will he end up? FC Barcelona and Liverpool will both need a new manager at the end of the current season, with Xavi and Jürgen Klopp having expressed their intentions to move on from their respective clubs come the summer, and Nagelsmann could be a potential target.

Will Nagelsmann stay with the German national team or end up at Barca, Liverpool, or another club entirely? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!