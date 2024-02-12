Fulham’s Bernd Leno shares how João Palhinha reacted to Bayern Munich transfer collapse

When Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhinha nearly made the move to Bayern Munich on deadline day of the summer transfer window, he had a teammate to sound off with: goalkeeper and Germany international Bernd Leno.

The former Arsenal FC and Bayer Leverkusen No. 1 relayed just how much his teammate wanted the move, in comments captured by Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

“João was already in Munich, everything seemed done. In the end it didn’t happen because we couldn’t find a replacement. João was very impressed by FC Bayern, how nice everyone was to him and how well organized it was. He would have liked to experience this adventure and was disappointed afterwards,” Leno is quoted as saying.

Bayern did not go back for Palhinha in January, but did not sign a different No. 6 either — leaving the door slightly ajar. Bayern certainly looks like it is moving on to other targets given Fulham’s demands, but the player himself may still be open to completing the move eventually.

Leno continued: “João kept his head up, he did a great job and immediately gave everything again. The fans were completely behind him, he put his heart and soul into it. If Bayern still want him, I think it’s still in the back of João’s mind.”