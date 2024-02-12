5-0! Bayern Munich continues Frauen-Bundesliga reign with smashing of FC Köln

Perhaps some adversity was what Bayern Munich needed to turn the corner on its season.

A string of ugly defeats in the Women’s Champions League — culminating in a heart-breaking but dramatic and hard-fought exit at the group stage — seems to have spurred some soul-searching on the part of FC Bayern Frauen coach Alexander Straus.

Those changes are arriving, at least in results, with the Bavarians still alive in the DFB-Pokal and currently sitting atop the Frauen-Bundesliga standings. And they came in the form of a 5-0 smashing of Köln on the road.

Highlights below, courtesy of sportstudio on YouTube:

Starting again, albeit still at wing, Linda Dallmann found a poacher’s goal from a corner in the 19th minute. Dallmann showed she could pull the strings through the center of the pitch, too, driving and feeding Klara Bühl three minutes later to what was nearly a second.

The Bavarians’ command of the game did not let up from there. A chaotic own goal from a Bühl free kick was followed on the stroke of half-time by a wonder free kick from range by Georgia Stanway — latched onto by Lea Schüller at full stretch.

Stanway kept things going early in the second half with a rocket from range. Then after the hour mark, two substitutes — Tuva Hansen cutting in from the right wing to whip a cross that found Jovana Damnjanović at the far post — concluded the scoring.

The Frauen kick off next on February 14th in the DFB-Pokal Round of 16, at Kickers Offenbach.