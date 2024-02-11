Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski doubles down, blames FC Barcelona for his scoring decline

Things are bad at Bayern Munich right now. The team just lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen, and risks losing the Bundesliga title for the first time in eleven years. As for the Champions League, well ... pfft.

Still, it could be worse. Speaking to Diario AS, FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski did what he does best, and blamed his teammates for his lack of goals this season. The thirty-five-year old said the following:

“I was in a difficult moment because I didn’t have many chances to score and defensively we conceded a lot. On an offensive level, not only for me, but for the entire team, it was difficult to be at a high level, but as a team we are going to work and we are working. If we continue one or two games scoring goals and playing well, we will gain confidence to continue at the same level.”

Unfortunately for Lewandowski, the stats paint a different picture. FBRef puts the Polish striker’s xG at 12.7 in La Liga, which means he’s underperforming his xG by around 3.7 goals. That’s really poor for a striker of his caliber. For comparison, Harry Kane, who has an xG of 18.1 in the Bundesliga this season, has already scored 24 goals.

Barcelona fans will tell you that, despite their myriad of problems, chance creation is not the reason why Robert Lewandowski’s scoring output has dried up. He doesn’t look as fit as he did when he was at Bayern, and the killer instinct is often missing from his game. Is it just the natural outcome of getting older, or is something else at play?

Whatever happens, we hope Lewy’s enjoying his new experience at Barca.

