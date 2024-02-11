Report: José Mourinho keen on becoming Bayern Munich coach

Bayern Munich just got walloped 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen which leaves the former five points behind the latter in the league standings. Some of the fans want current head coach Thomas Tuchel to be sacked for such an inexcusable performance, which brings us to another round of managerial candidates. A big name has entered the fray, and he’s apparently interested in the job: “The Special One” José Mourinho.

- @cfbayern says José Mourinho is keen on managing Bayern: 'I've heard he’s learning German. He has 'flirted' with the job in the past. He would be ready' [@BILD_Sport] pic.twitter.com/Xsd3mGnTD2 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 11, 2024

Mourinho’s most recent job was with AS Roma, where he got sacked after a poor run of games. The former Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, and Manchester United manager was reported to have learnt German (thanks Basti) to ready himself for the role. Mourinho has already managed teams in three of the traditional top five leagues so this will be his fourth league off the list should he take the Bayern gig.

Mourinho has managed some of Bayern’s current players like Harry Kane and Eric Dier in their days with Tottenham Hotspur, so maybe it’s worth a shout.

