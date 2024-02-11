 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Need a rant? Chuck and INNN have you covered! Check out our postgame podcast where we break down what went wrong for Bayern Munich versus Bayer Leverkusen!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt not happy with bench role under Thomas Tuchel

What is Thomas Tuchel doing?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich star center-back is growing increasingly unhappy with his role under Thomas Tuchel.

Things might have come to a head when De Ligt sat for the entirety of Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday — even while center-backs Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and Eric Dier looked fatigued and made many mistakes:

Many were surprised when we exclusively reported that Matthijs de Ligt is a candidate for a transfer in the summer …

➡️ Today, the reason has been confirmed again. When everyone is fit, he is not a regular starter under Tuchel. #B04FCB

➡️ Despite of his good performances recently he sat on the bench for 90 minutes today in Leverkusen.

De Ligt, not 100 % happy with his situation. And Tuchel is still keen on Araujo. De Ligt’s contract valid until 2027.

@SkySportDE

BFW Analysis

The benching of De Ligt made zero sense — unless there was an undisclosed injury that no one is talking about. Tuchel seems to be intent on weeding out player that he does not want — whether they are performing or not. To bench De Ligt and Thomas Müller after strong performances last week raised a lot of eyebrows.

The moves made little sense (nor did running a 3-4-2-1 after playing a 4-2-3-1 in almost every game this season) and did not result in anything resembling quality football.

The coach made mistakes...and now — if true — it seems he could be running good players right off of his roster.

At some point, accountability will have to shift over to the coaching box and away from the locker room.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game, or do you just want to wallow in our misery? Then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN talk about Tuchel’s shortcomings and why Bayern Munich were outclassed by Bayer Leverkusen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 38 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works