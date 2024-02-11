Manuel Neuer said what many Bayern Munich fans are thinking

Bayern Munich was shutout 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

It was the second time in five matches that the Bavarians were held scoreless, receiving a near lethal blow in the Bundesliga title race. For the first time since April 2022 (after Bayern had already clinched the Bundesliga title), Bayern only produced a single shot on target.

Leverkusen has momentum, confidence, and a freshly-minted five-point advantage on top of the table. Bayern’s main hope for a decline in the rest of Leverkusen’s season relies on an inability to manage the schedule as Leverkusen also chases glory in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal.

Bayern will need to figure out their own issues before it can worry about Leverkusen’s performances. After the game, team captain Manuel Neuer offered a simple statement to summarize the disappointing result (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Manuel Neuer: “We delivered our worst performance on the most important day.” [@AZ_Strasser]

As Neuer turns 38 next month, he is more cognizant of the dwindling amount of title opportunities in his career. This summer’s Euros present his last real chance at hardware with Germany, but he probably only has another season or two as an integral piece of Bayern’s puzzle.