Joshua Kimmich laments Bayern Munich’s stagnant play

Joshua Kimmich has spent the past two weeks rehabbing a shoulder injury sustained in the dying minutes of Bayern Munich’s recent match with Union Berlin. It is reasonable to expect this to effect his fitness levels as rest is usually the best medicine for these types of injuries.

Kimmich was forced to watch from the bench for the first 60 minutes of Bayern’s humiliating performance against Bayer Leverkusen. In his postgame interview (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kimmich deflected blame away from Thomas Tuchel, focusing on the slump that has befallen the team’s atmosphere.

Joshua Kimmich: "The coach set us up well. Each of us should be able to play a different system from time to time. There's not much joy, creativity, easiness, freedom in our game. We really have problems creating chances and on the other hand we concede too many chances"… pic.twitter.com/uyRNuE7WQa — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 10, 2024

Joshua Kimmich: “The coach set us up well. Each of us should be able to play a different system from time to time. There’s not much joy, creativity, easiness, freedom in our game. We really have problems creating chances and on the other hand we concede too many chances” [@kerry_hau]

Bayern had won seven of the previous eight matches, but have been mired by injuries, sluggish performances, and an inability to create quality scoring opportunities. Many skeptics believe that Tuchel’s cautious strategies have killed Bayern’s mojo. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact issues without knowing the inner workings of the locker room, but it’s safe to say that major issues are prevalent.

In Tuchel’s first month on the job, Bayern were swiftly eliminated from the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal. Tuchel will need to fix quickly shift focus to Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Lazio to avoid another embarrassing result that could book end his short tenure in Munich.