Thomas Tuchel shoulders the blame for Bayern Munich’s calamitous defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich has lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in what might be their worst defeat under head coach Thomas Tuchel to date and the manager has no one to blame but himself.

Citing poor decision-making and a loss of confidence as the reasons behind the loss, Tuchel had the following to say about the match: “We had all week to prepare. We wanted to defend very high up the pitch, and that’s what we did. I think we managed that for a long time, but we also made incredibly bad decisions, especially after winning the ball. Then we lost our confidence.” (@iMiaSanMia)

Onlookers could be forgiven for thinking that Bayern has never before scored a goal under Tuchel, as Harry Kane looked like he might have to drop back even further and take the gloves from Manuel Neuer if he wanted to touch the ball.

Despite not looking like a team capable of challenging for the Bundesliga 2 title, let alone providing competition for Xabi Alonso’s incredible Bayer Leverkusen side on the night, Tuchel is holding onto his belief that Bayern can win the league.

As captured via @iMiaSanMia in his post-match interview Tuchel spoke about Bayern’s title chances, saying, “We are not going to throw the towel on whatever matchday. For us the gap has changed, but the approach won’t. We have to keep going, we have to get better and live up to the standards that Thomas (Müller) has also formulated”

Ultimately, Tuchel recognized that he was the one at fault for the performance, saying, “I take responsibility for the tactical approach to the game and it goes without saying that I have to take the blame today. We had a whole week to prepare and it’s my job to come up with ideas and convince my players of that approach. Unfortunately it didn’t quite come off today — it’s not the first time and won’t be the last in my coaching career. We prepared well for a week and expected a lot of ourselves, but ultimately we’re going back home empty handed.” (@iMiaSanMia)

While it’s good to see Tuchel being level-headed in identifying the main problem in the match, the performance raises serious questions regarding his ability to continue as Bayern's head coach.

