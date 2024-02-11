Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel felt Bayer Leverkusen’s first goal caught team sleeping during 3-0 loss

Bayer Leverkusen massively tilted the Bundesliga title hopes in their favor with their dominant 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the BayArena. Xabi Alonso’s side were the deserved winners and Bayern’s play was typified by the fact that they were only able to register one shot on target, giving Lukas Hradecky virtually nothing to do all match. Goals from Bayern loanee Josip Josip Stanišić, Álex Grimaldo, and Jeremie Frimpong propelled Die Werkself five points clear of the Rekordmeister at the top of the table, leaving Thomas Tuchel with plenty to think about.

Much to the bemusement of the majority of Bayern fans reacting on social media when the starting lineups were announced, Tuchel chose to start with three center-backs in Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Eric Dier while also starting both Noussair Mazraoui and new signing Sacha Boey. It was a back three with wing-back hybrid of sorts that often times looked more like a back five with how dominant Leverkusen were; especially in the wide areas.

After the match, Tuchel explained that the thought for starting Boey was to try to negate some of Leverkusen’s pace on the flanks, which did not wind up working too well. “Of course it’s our responsibility. We needed Sacha there with his speed against (Nathan) Tella and (Jeremie) Frimpong. But everyone was just sleeping (in the first goal). That was a very cheap goal to concede,” he rationalized, focusing on the first goal that Bayern conceded that really set the tempo for the remainder of proceedings (via @iMiaSanMia).

Further analyzing the first goal that Bayern conceded, Tuchel felt let down that his side essentially fell asleep at the wheel to allow the chance for Stanišić to tap home from close range. He also felt Leverkusen’s second goal was given up far too cheaply. “The first goal we conceded is something you normally can’t concede with a five back. That cannot happen with a backline of five people. After half-time we conceded a goal with a one-two that is too cheap,” he explained.

