Josip Stanišić wanted to prove that Bayern Munich made a mistake letting him go in defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Everyone knows the story by now. At the end of the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich sold Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan and loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen only to be left greatly in need of a player who could operate at both center-back and right-back.

The depth issues at the club were alleviated in the winter transfer window with the signings of Eric Dier and Sacha Boey to provide cover at center-back and right-back respectively. While it is still early days for those winter transfers, Bayern looks like they still would’ve been better off just keeping Stanišić around.

In what could prove to be a pivotal defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, the Bayern loanee scored what ended up being the winning goal to put the Bavarians five points off the top of the league with only thirteen matches to go.

As captured by Sky Sports (via @iMiaSanMia) Stanišić felt bittersweet about his goal, saying, “Even though you’re happy, you also somewhat feel sorry. I didn’t celebrate out of respect.”

When asked about his future Stanišić made it clear that he’s focused on the challenge at hand, stating, “I’m at Bayer Leverkusen this season and I’m doing my best here.”

Stanišić was asked if there was part of him that wanted to prove Bayern wrong for having let him leave and responded by saying, “Of course you want to prove that, but that wasn’t always in my mind. I wanted to prove it to myself first and foremost.”

To add further insult to injury, the player most at fault for Stanišić’s goal was Boey, who likely wouldn’t even be at the club had the Bayern academy product not been loaned out.

