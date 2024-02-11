Confirmed: Thomas Tuchel is safe following Bayern Munich’s defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich fans have long been split on the topic of Thomas Tuchel’s position as head coach at the club. Recent poor performances, including Bayern’s 3-0 drubbing at the hands of title contenders Bayer Leverkusen have given rise to growing doubts surrounding Tuchel as more and more fans call for his sacking.

While Bayern doesn’t look bad this season from a point tally perspective, Thomas Tuchel cannot produce good results in big matches for Bayern Munich. Under Tuchel, Bayern has yet to win against either Leverkusen or Leipzig, played poorly in last season’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City, and has been unconvincing in this season’s edition of the Champions League. Additionally, Bayern was knocked out of the DFB Pokal by third-tier Saarbrücken, who may not be a big side, but a knockout game in a tournament certainly qualifies as a big match.

Despite all this, the Bayern board is happy to continue with Tuchel at the helm. As reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has stated that “Nothing has changed” regarding Tuchel’s position.

Confirming that Tuchel’s position is safe, the CEO continued, saying, “We knew it would be a difficult game but now we have to look ahead. Deserved defeat, but we won’t give up.”

While the board seems happy to continue with Tuchel, the fanbase at large might disagree with this decision.

With Hansi Flick without a job, why not bring him in until the end of the season? At that point, the club can reassess the situation and decide if they want to continue with Flick or move on to someone else like Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness or even Xabi Alonso.

