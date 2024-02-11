Lothar Matthäus says mistakes were made with Bayern Munich’s lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Lothar Matthäus did not mince words after watching the Bavarians drop a 3-0 decision to Bayer Leverkusen: Mistakes were made by Thomas Tuchel with his lineup — and Xabi Alonso has positioned his team to finish the job and win the Bundesliga.

“I have no doubt that Leverkusen will be champions if they keep playing this way. There’s no reason to doubt that they will not continue to play this way. They have grown together and have a leader in Xabi Alonso who has everything under control. Leverkusen is the big favourite for the title. If someone says otherwise, they don’t know anything about football,” Matthäus said on Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

According to Matthäus, Tuchel’s bizarre formation change and iffy lineup selections played a massive role in why Bayern Munich turned in such a poor performance.

“Bayern are not playing with conviction. The decisions that Thomas Tuchel made before the game certainly came from his conviction. But they just didn’t work. If you lose 3-0, then you’ve certainly made mistakes in your lineup,” said Matthäus. “Nevertheless, Leverkusen have been playing football in a league of their own in the past few weeks. Tuchel and the team have to ask themselves what they did wrong.”

The second-guessing of Tuchel choices will now be a little more rampant than it was earlier in the season. Maybe worse than losing this game, though, Tuchel is risking losing his locker room if he continues to put his own desires ahead of what is probably best for the team.

