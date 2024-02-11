Vote! Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich: Community player ratings

Calamity. Catastrophe. Disgrace.

There are not words enough to describe the depth of Bayern Munich’s debacle at Leverkusen on Saturday, so maybe numbers will do.

The Bavarians were put to the sword on Saturday by a Bayer Leverkusen side that now takes a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings. Bayern’s quest for a 12th straight title now threatens to unravel.

The Bavarians maintained 61% possession but were outshot 14-9, and only had one effort on target to Leverkusen’s 8. Bayern loanee Josip Stanišić lit up the scoreboard with the game’s first goal inside 20 minutes, while Harry Kane cut an anonymous figure deprived of service on the other end.

Manuel Neuer ventured forward for a consolation goal in the final minute of stoppage time and, in echoes of the 2018 Men’s World Cup, saw a speedster on the opposing team — this time Jeremie Frimpong, last time South Korea’s Son Heung-min — slot home into an empty net instead.

How did Bild rate the Bayern performances? Take a wild guess.

Here’s your chance to have your own say below the jump.

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.