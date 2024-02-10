Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Rant — Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Well, that was an unmitigated disaster. Bayern Munich capitulated against Bayer Leverkusen and succumbed to a 3-0 defeat. Now that the team is five points behind in the title race, will the board take action? Or will they wait until Thomas Tuchel crashes out of the Champions League and slides further down the table before pulling the trigger?

Leverkusen were so much better. It’s incredibly frustrating.

Here are our talking points from the game:

What was that lineup? Why did Tuchel choose a back three?

Why bench Thomas Müller in a game like this?

Thomas Tuchel committed a cardinal sin — he decided to play scared vs Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen.

Somehow, Thomas Tuchel thinks that he’s still coaching Chelsea FC.

The stark difference between Leverkusen’s mentality and Bayern’s mentality, from a tactical and strategic standpoint.

Why was Guerreiro not used at left-back? A potential explanation.

“Did Nagelsmann do anything like this?”, asks Chuck. INNN proceeds to laugh maniacally.

Is the Nagelsmann sacking the reason why Tuchel still has his job?

The absurd karma of Josip Stanisic’s goal, and why it says damning things about Tuchel’s talent ID and squad building.

Is the board ready to write off the season?

A defense of the underperformers (Goretzka, Kimmich, Davies, etc.) in this current system.

The strange phenomenon of non-negotiables — why do Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala get a free pass, while other players need to prove themselves constantly?

A final word on the game.

