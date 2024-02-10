Match awards from Bayern Munich’s dreadful 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen

Jersey Swap: Alejandro Grimaldo

An excellent display from the entire team but a special award to Alejandro Grimaldo. Grimaldo tore the Bayern defense to shreds and secured the team’s second goal putting Leverkusen over the edge.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

No one in the defense had a great performance. However, Upamecano had some great passes and played a part in what limited build-up play Bayern Munich had. Not a great match from Min-Jae, whose passes consistently put Boey under pressure.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Neither Pavlovic nor Goretzka impressed enough to deserve this honor. Leverkusen’s midfield simply embarrassed the Bayern duo of Goretzka and Pavlovic. Kimmich instilled some passion and more efficiency of any midfielder for Bayern.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Leroy Sané all had poor performances. Although poor service from the midfield significantly hindered their abilities to contribute. Mathys Tel came in when the game was already put to bed, but showed excellent hustle and tracking back on defense to save further embarrassment.

Meister of the Match: Josip Stanisic

The only silver lining of the entire game was Bayern Munich product Josip Stanisic scoring the game-winning goal. For the wrong team, of course. At least the loan has worked out for one of the two parties. If Leverkusen wins the title, there will be some interesting conversations when/if he returns to Munich.

