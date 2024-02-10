“I’m pissed off”— Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller calls for improvements across the board in defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich might have just lost the Bundesliga after a completely toothless display against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel rolled out a bizarre and ineffective starting lineup to be utterly thrashed by Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso tactically. However, the battle wasn’t just lost off the pitch. The Bayern players lacked the appetite necessary for a title-winning side.

As captured by Sky Sports (via @iMiaSanMia) Thomas Müller (who was once again questionably left out of the starting lineup) spoke about the team's shortcomings after the match, saying, “There are of course some symptoms on the pitch. To be honest, I’m pissed off. To quote Oliver Kahn: What I miss from us players are the balls in the game. We are showing significantly better approaches in training. It’s okay to feel pressure, but there needs to be energy and freedom. That’s missing in our game. Sometimes we have to speak about us players. It’s not just about the coach. We have many international players at the highest level, we need to step up our game.”

This lack of desire from the Bayern players is incredibly worrying, the situation with the German national team is a prime example of what can happen if the issue isn’t fixed.

While the problems don’t lay solely on the coach, there have to be managers out there who are not only tactically more adept but can better inspire the players than Tuchel. This isn’t the sort of collapse you’d see under someone like Jürgen Klopp or Ange Postecoglou. What Bayern needs is a coach who the players are willing to die for, and Tuchel isn’t it.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game, or do you just want to wallow in our misery? Then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN talk about Tuchel’s shortcomings and why Bayern Munich were outclassed by Bayer Leverkusen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

