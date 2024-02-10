Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

There are thirty-four games in a Bundesliga league season, but sometimes it all comes down to a single one.

Bayern Munich have spent almost the entire season chasing Bayer Leverkusen, knowing that the head-to-head clash at the BayArena could be the season’s make or break moment. Thomas Tuchel has managed to get his team within two points of the league leaders, but a failure to win here would open up a five point gap at the top of the table, which might even put the Bundesliga title out of reach.

Bayern Munich have all the talent needed to win this. Like seriously, you’ve got the likes of Harry Kane up top, with Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, and Thomas Müller behind him. Joshua Kimmich is back from injury and likely to start, and even if he doesn’t, 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlović has proven himself a more than adequate replacement. The big miss will be Alphonso Davies (who is injured), but Raphaël Guerreiro and Noussair Mazraoui could both put in shifts at left-back.

It’s a big game, probably the biggest Bundesliga game in years. For first time in over a decade, the title could actually change hands. Will Bayer Leverkusen remain unbeaten, or will Bayern Munich’s quality shine through?

It’s Bayern time.

