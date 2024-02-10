Bayern Munich closely monitoring Josip Stanišić’s positive development at Bayer Leverkusen

In hindsight, it probably was not the smartest move from Bayern Munich’s board to let Josip Stanišić leave the club on loan to Bayer Leverkusen during last summer’s transfer window.

Bayern Munich had also lost fellow right back Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan, which was just as crucial given his profile to play both right back and center back. That is the exact type of profile of player Thomas Tuchel was stuck longing for going into January’s transfer window and they wound up signing Eric Dier from Tottenham and Sacha Boey from Galatasaray to bolster the back line.

It is difficult to point out any player in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side that is not having a decent season, given just how well they have all been performing as a collective and exceeding expectations. Looking at where Die Werkself was when Alonso took charge and seeing where they are now adds to the songs of praise for the former Bayern, Real Madrid, and Liverpool man, and they are likely going to be taking the Bundesliga race down to the wire with Bayern.

If Bayern had been able to look into a crystal ball and see how well Stanišić has been performing for Leverkusen, it is hard to imagine they would have let him go, but what’s done is done and Bayern can only sit back and regret that decision. Per information from az’s Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia), though, Bayern is very much closely monitoring the Croatian international’s progress at Leverkusen. They are appreciative of his continued growth and development there, aiming to have him back in the Bayern squad as of the end of the season. His contract with Bayern runs through 2026.

The big question for Bayern and the defender, though, will be whether or not he will want to play under Tuchel. It is understood that he felt more appreciated under Julian Nagelsmann than he did during the second half of last season under Tuchel. This is part of the reason why the player himself was intent on going out on loan this season, but Tuchel’s opinion of him more than likely has changed since last season, given how well the Croatian has done at Leverkusen.

Of course, Stanišić will be well aware of the fact that, at Bayern, when he returns, he will competing for minutes against the likes of Boey and Noussair Mazraoui as well as Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs De Ligt, Kim Min-jae, and Eric Dier since he can also play as a center back. He might find that continuing to play elsewhere will give him a more steady chance of minutes, whether that is at Leverkusen or somewhere else.