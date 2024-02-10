Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer returns to team training; Bryan Zaragoza still ill; Konrad Laimer working on return; and MORE!

Bayern Munich saw a few developments in training as the squad prepared for its monumental Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

The good news was that Manuel Neuer returned to team training, which gives strong indications that he will be ready to face off with Die Werkself.

If Neuer cannot go, Sven Ulreich will get the call:

Manuel Neuer is back in team training. If there are no new knee problems, the captain is expected to start tomorrow [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/I6evs9kDX7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

Training Shots

Here are some pics from the final training session ahead of Bayern Munich’s big game vs. Bayer Leverkusen:

Final training session ahead of tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/xr40MDHAQE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

Laimer working individually

Bayern Munich midfielder/right-back Konrad Laimer is working on his recovery from a calf injury.

The Austrian appears to be ahead of schedule given his initial time frame for a return was for mid-March:

Konrad Laimer working individually on his comeback today [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/Haab76AoiC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

Zaragoza still sick

Talk about bad luck.

Bryan Zaragoza joined Bayern Munich last week and almost immediately was felled by a bout with the flu. The Spaniard was still unable to work out on Friday:

Bryan Zaragoza is still struggling with the flu and didn't train with the team today either [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

The Injury Rundown

If you were looking for a list of players who have been ruled out of Saturday’s game, here you go:

Out of tomorrow's game



Leverkusen:

• Exequiel Palacios

• Victor Boniface

• Odilon Kossounou

• Arthur



Bayern:

• Alphonso Davies

• Bryan Zaragoza

• Serge Gnabry

• Kingsley Coman

• Konrad Laimer

• Daniel Peretz

• Bouna Sarr #B04FCB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

