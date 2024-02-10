 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer returns to team training; Bryan Zaragoza still ill; Konrad Laimer working on return; and MORE!

Could the captain be ready to return for Bayern Munich?

FC Bayern München Training Session

Bayern Munich saw a few developments in training as the squad prepared for its monumental Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

The good news was that Manuel Neuer returned to team training, which gives strong indications that he will be ready to face off with Die Werkself.

If Neuer cannot go, Sven Ulreich will get the call:

Training Shots

Here are some pics from the final training session ahead of Bayern Munich’s big game vs. Bayer Leverkusen:

Laimer working individually

Bayern Munich midfielder/right-back Konrad Laimer is working on his recovery from a calf injury.

The Austrian appears to be ahead of schedule given his initial time frame for a return was for mid-March:

Zaragoza still sick

Talk about bad luck.

Bryan Zaragoza joined Bayern Munich last week and almost immediately was felled by a bout with the flu. The Spaniard was still unable to work out on Friday:

The Injury Rundown

If you were looking for a list of players who have been ruled out of Saturday’s game, here you go:

