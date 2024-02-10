Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel knows just about everyone hopes his team loses this weekend

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are set to square off in a monumental match that will likely play a big part in determining the league title winner.

For Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, Die Werkself deserves all of the acclaim they it has received.

“Leverkusen have deserved all their points. They’ve been very consistent, playing very close to their performance limit. We’re only two points behind and feel we’ve still got room for improvement. It’s a week that feels different from others, with important games. We’re going to Leverkusen to win,” Tuchel remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m very grateful that I have the chance to influence proceedings. We have a very attractive week ahead of us. It’s still early in the season.

One aspect of all of this that has not been lost on Tuchel, is that outside of Bayern Munich’s fanbase, the coach knows that just about all neutral fans will be pulling for Bayer Leverkusen.

“This situation always exists. In tennis, when you play against Roger Federer, you are always playing against the aura and the fans. It’s the same for us. We have a lot of loud fans, especially away from home. But neutral football fans want this excitement. That’s something that can be very much appreciated. Stuttgart haven’t been left behind yet and are playing a season at a very high level. That’s good for the league. We have to lose more than our opponents, but our players are used to it,” said Tuchel. ”We played one of the best half-season in recent years. I don’t understand why people aren’t happy about that. I don’t expect a 4-0 win like in Dortmund every game. We’re playing against a lot of ‘neutral’ fans who want Leverkusen to win the title. But we’re playing for our expectations and for the title.”

