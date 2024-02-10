Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel talks Xabi Alonso, Jamal Musiala vs. Florian Wirtz; Toni Kroos to Juventus?; Liverpool eyeing Alphonso Davies and Federico Chiesa; Manchester United wants Christoph Freund?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is no stranger to coaching in big games.

When the Bavarians hit the pitch against Bayer Leverkusen later today, emotions will be high and the tension within the BayArena should be at all-time high.

Tuchel, though, understands that his counterpart, Xabi Alonso, will be just as prepared to lead Bayer Leverkusen in its quest to take down the Bavarians.

“He’s a hugely important foundation. Leverkusen have been good in their squad planning. Xabi Alonso’s mark is clearly recognisable there. Huge praise, but we still won’t change our approach. We’ve got room for improvement in how we play. We’ve gotten used to things like injury-enforced absences and haven’t lost any ground. We’re ready and going to Leverkusen to turn things around and lay our cards on the table,” Tuchel said.

The Bayern Munich coach was not done there, however. Tuchel broke down the showdown between young stars Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

“They play in a similar position but are slightly different players. I can understand the comparisons. Both are good dribblers, both can be key for their team. Obviously there’s special attention on them. For Jamal it’s about making his mark on the game,” Tuchel stated.

Toni Kroos has given no indication that he wants to leave Real Madrid, but his representatives might be offering him to Juventus anyway:

The representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos have offered his services to Juventus, reveals Calciomercato. Kroos, 34, is set to be a free agent in the summer, but while it is reported that the Bianconeri were asked whether they could be open to a move for him, it is expected that he is more likely to sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen...it is finally that time.

If you were looking for a bigger match in the Bundesliga this season, you will not find it. The first place and second place teams are set to do battle in a match that will have a massive effect on the league standings.

Why wait any longer to get talking on this one? Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table.

The multitude of subplots between these two teams.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation, plus why this week will present Thomas Tuchel with some very, very difficult decisions for his starting XI.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.

A prediction on the match.

Real Madrid is not the only superpower thinking about taking a run at Bayern Munich’s Canadian star Alphonso Davies.

Liverpool FC is also very intrigued by the possibility of having a left-back like Davies:

Liverpool are ready to battle it out with Real Madrid for the signatures of 23-year-old Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. According to a report by HITC, Liverpool and Real Madrid are both keen on having Alphonso Davies in their ranks. The 23-year-old is amongst the best full-backs in the world and there is no shortage of interest in his services. While Bayern would love to have him in their ranks for years to come, that seems unlikely at this stage. The Canadian international’s contract with the German giants runs until the summer of 2025. With his contract running out in just over a year, there are quite a few clubs interested in his signatures. While Bayern have been trying to tie him down to a new deal over the past 12 months, there have been no breakthroughs yet. And, if they do not manage to tie him down to a new deal before the end of the season, Die Roten might not have many options to play with. Bayern Munich will have to sanction his departure in the summer because they will not want to risk losing out on him for free next summer. Spanish giants Real Madrid are huge admirers of the 23-year-old, and they have been monitoring him for years now. Los Blancos have been interested in him for the past few seasons. They feel he is an ideal fit to be their next left-sided full-back. And, Real Madrid will make a move for him in the summer if he does not pen down a new deal. But, Real Madrid are not the only ones interested, with Liverpool also keen on his signatures. The Reds do have Andy Robertson in their ranks, and he has been a great servant for the club. But, the Scottish international has picked up quite a few injuries in the recent past. As a result, the Reds are considering the idea of replacing him with Davies. While they are keen on having the Canadian international in their ranks, Liverpool are aware of the fact that his first preference will be Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich could be taking a look at defensive midfielder Federico Redondo, a 21-year-old playing for AA Argentinos Juniors:

Bayern made an attempt to sign Argentinos Juniors midfielder Federico Redondo (21) in January and there's also talk about him for the summer. Redondo is out of contract at the end of the year and could be an option for Bayern in the summer [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/dArrsqi1AI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!

Okay, now that you have Europe cued up, you are officially ready for the massive Bundesliga tilt between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

If that is not enough, let’s do a little more talking about the match, plus a lot more on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

There is an excitement and tension building up for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Frans Krätzig set off for FK Austrian Wien.

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo could actually be legitimate, while Leroy Sané probably won’t be going to Liverpool.

Why the emergence of Aleksandar Pavlović matters.

Sky ran a fan poll to pick Germany’s starting XI...do you agree?

Liverpool FC could be ready to make a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer:

Liverpool have emerged as one of the clubs interested in Juventus star Federico Chiesa and the summer will offer a huge chance to the Reds to secure the Italy international’s services. Premier League giants Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Juventus star Chiesa for 2024-25 and the right moment for a move will likely come in the summer. As explained by Football Italia transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Juventus have yet to begin talks with their versatile striker over an improved contract at the Allianz Stadium, but Chiesa’s current deal runs out in 2025. It is not guaranteed that Chiesa will commit his future to the Bianconeri, so if he fails to put pen to paper on a new contract in the coming months, Juventus will listen to offers for him to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. Tuttosport has explained how Chiesa will be reluctant to accept an offer that does not include a pay rise as their agents feel the Italian should be among the highest-paid players in Turin. At this stage, Juventus seem unable to afford a higher salary than the current €5m per season, so if they don’t even try to send an improved offer, Chiesa will remain with just one year left in his contract at the end of the current campaign. This would offer Liverpool a great chance to make a move for the exciting Italian striker, given that Juve would be willing to listen to offers for their star. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make an acceptable offer for Juventus, but Chiesa’s current transfer situation suggests next summer will be the best moment to knock on the Allianz Stadium doors.

Manchester United might have its eye on Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund for a role in the club’s rebuild:

Any hopes Liverpool and Manchester United have of landing Christoph Freund as their next sporting director will have to be put on hold indefinitely. The Bayern Munich executive is understood to be more than satisfied with his current role at the Allianz Arena, Christian Falk revealed in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside. “It is said that Manchester United and perhaps also Liverpool FC have their eye on Christoph Freund in their search for a new sporting director,” the head of football at the BILD group wrote. “But: FC Bayern’s new sports director just came from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer. He had previously rejected an offer from Chelsea in the past. For all English people who can’t estimate the distance between Munich and Salzburg: it’s an hour and a half on the highway, we call “Autobahn”. “Freund’s family continues to live in Salzburg. Freund is happy that his job is at a top international club and yet not far from his family. That’s why he’s not interested in the current speculation from England.” Both clubs will be in the market for a key executive to fill the position in question. The former side is set to lose Jorg Schmadtke ahead of the summer window.

So Bayern Munich won against Gladbach, and head into a critical week where the team will look to overturn the two point deficit on Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel has stumbled into a formula that works, but will he stick with it? And how will the winter signings impact the outcome of the season?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

A full roundup of the winter transfer window now that all the signings have been secured.

Did Bayern Munich panic buy because of injuries?

Has Thomas Tuchel found his best XI? Will he stick to it?

Is Leroy Sané back in a rut? Should Bayern Munich consider moving on from him in the summer?

Why does Thomas Tuchel refuse to choose his best XI?

Is Aleksandar Pavlović the future of the midfield position at Bayern Munich? What does this mean for Joshua Kimmich?

How will Tuchel tackle the game against Bayer Leverkusen? What is his coaching philosophy?

Former Bayern Munich prospect Armindo Sieb is making a splash this season for Greuther Fürth:

German striker Armindo Sieb received approaches from Bundesliga and Serie A in January. He's gonna be one to watch in the summer with one year left on his contract.



Sieb has scored 3 goals in 3 games after the break and total 9 goals this season. pic.twitter.com/ANZCSxibPP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2024

