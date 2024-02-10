Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß admits Bayer Leverkusen are playing the prettiest football in the Bundesliga

What matters more: an attractive brand of football or getting results? So far this year, Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel is topping the German Bundesliga in neither category.

But all of that could change this Saturday at Leverkusen in a match between the German top flight’s two runaway leaders.

Both Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen are ten points clear at the top of the table, making for an unusual but thrilling league title race — the first of its kind in a long time. Even Bayern legend Uli Hoeneß has to hand it to them.

Just to be clear, though. He’s not handing everything to them.

Leverkusen playing the most attractive football in the country?

“Well, they’re probably playing the best football,” Hoeneß admitted in comments captured by Frankfurter Allgemeine (via @iMiaSanMia.) “But there’s no title for that.”

As for Bayern:

“We also played very good games. I’m thinking of the game [at Borussia Dortmund]. I think of the game against Stuttgart, when everyone thought they would come to our stadium and play us against the wall — and the result is known. I also thought our team did an outstanding job in the first leg in Munich against Leverkusen.”

So bring it on, Leverkusen. Bayern still wears the crown.

What can Bayern Munich fans expect against Bayer Leverkusen? Has Tuchel found his ideal lineup? Is Leroy Sané entering another dip in form? Will Aleksandar Pavlović be the key to the midfield?

