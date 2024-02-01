Official: Bryan Zaragoza inks Bayern Munich deal, joins team immediately

When Kingsley Coman tore his MCL last weekend, Bayern Munich was caught in a very tough spot —especially with Serge Gnabry already nursing an injury of his own.

Would the Bavarians hit the transfer market to bolster the team or would they rely on an internal solution? Bayern Munich kind of did both.

Granada’s Bryan Zaragoza had agreed on a deal in December to join Bayern Munich in July, but the recent string of injuries caused the Bavarians to expedite his arrival. After some financial haggling, the loan-to-full transfer arrangement was complete and Zaragoza joined the club per an announcement from FCBayern.com:

Bryan Zaragoza has moved from Granada CF to FC Bayern with immediate effect – initially on loan until the end of the season. After that, the agreement that the German record champions previously announced with the 22-year-old attacker in December will come into effect. This contract will then run until 30 June 2029.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was happy to have Zaragoza on campus, even if the situation necessitating the move was not ideal.

“In football you always have to be flexible, and so we’ve reacted to the current situation. An agreement like this involves three parties, and we’re happy that Bryan Zaragoza is joining us earlier than agreed. Bryan sees his future at FC Bayern – that future is beginning now. We’re very pleased that he’ll strengthen our squad already for the second half of the season,” Freeund said/

As for the player, the last few days were a whirlwind.

“I’m moving to FC Bayern to grow here at one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’m very grateful to Granada for the great time we’ve had together and everything the club has made possible for me. I’ll never forget that. I also feel great support at FC Bayern now. I’m looking forward to what’s coming. We are aiming high,” Zaragoza said.

For those looking to get ahead of the curve, X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia says that Zaragoza will wear the #17 jersey with the name “Bryan” on it:

