Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel still sick, but Manuel Neuer returns; Leon Goretzka hulking out; Serge Gnabry, Daniel Peretz, Tarek Buchmann train individually; and MORE!

The comings and goings around Säbener Straße...

FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been felled by an illness and missed his second consecutive day of training with the squad per Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch.

The word is that Tuchel has the flu, which — if true — should keep him away from the squad until he is fully healthy. The last thing that Bayern Munich needs at this point is a sickness ripping its way through the locker room:

Coach #Tuchel (flu) is still missing from training. It is unclear whether he can sit on the bench on Saturday. #FCBayern

Goretzka doing some strength work

Unable to convince Thomas Tuchel that he deserves a regular role in the starting XI, Leon Goretzka is doing some extra work to get that “beach bod”:

Leon Goretzka also does another short individual session. Focus: strength training.

#FCBayern

Goretzka will be at the center of a key lineup decision this weekend against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Raphaël Guerreiro, and Aleksandar Pavlović are intertwined in competing for two spots that are connected thanks to the lack of clarity on where Tuchel (if he coaches) might use Guerreiro (left-back or central midfield).

Neuer returns to training

After a one day absence to rest, Manuel Neuer was back working out:

Manuel Neuer, who missed training yesterday due to pressure management, is back with the goalkeepers today. #FCBayern

Gnabry, Buchmann train individually

Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann worked out individually in hopes of getting back to full strength:

Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann are also training individually today. #FCBayern

In addition, Daniel Peretz was also putting in some individual work:

Daniel Peretz (inner band) is doing his first catching exercises with the ball again. #FCBayern

Zaragoza was there, but did not train

Bryan Zaragoza arrived from Spain, but had too much going on to train:

Upamecano working hard

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano is pushing himself to get back to full health:

