Frans Krätzig rejects loan opportunity and commits to Bayern Munich for the time being

Show and prove?

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Players go out on loan in the hopes of gaining valuable experience and that they might play with the first team of their parent club (hello Chelsea FC). In the case of Bayern Munich left-back Frans Krätzig, he has decided to stay put after mulling over a potential loan deal:

Frans Krätzig will most likely stay at FC Bayern. The player has looked into a winter loan deal (Standard Liège was an option, among others), but there are no longer any concrete discussions going on. Krätzig now wants to continue offering himself to the Bayern professionals and reassess his situation in the summer.

That doesn’t mean that Krätzig won’t consider another loan assignment; he was open to the idea not too long ago. He is in direct competition with Alphonso Davies and Raphaël Guerreiro, two mainstays of the first team, so it makes sense to go on a loan assignment if the player wants more minutes…if Thomas Tuchel chooses not to give them.

