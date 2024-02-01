Official: Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK joins Bayern Munich

After nearly a month of negotiations, Bayern Munich finally tied down Swedish sensation Jonah Kusi-Asare. At 1.96 meters or 6’ 5”, he is taller than his compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimović. If the initial reports from 4 January are to be believed, then it means that Kusi-Asare has signed a contract until June 2027, with an option to extend it until 2029, for which Bayern paid 60 million Swedish krona or €4.5 million (plus two million add-ons):

Sporting director Christoph Freund was delighted that Jonah picked Bayern as the next stop in his promising career: “Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential. He had a few offers, but he consciously chose FC Bayern because we were able to convince him how we wanted to develop him with us. He has all the requirements, is technically strong, fast, tall, physically very robust even at a young age and has excellent finishing. We are very pleased that he will play for FC Bayern in the future.”

This is the second deadline day signing that the Bavarians have completed in the winter transfer window, with the other being Spanish Granada CF winger Bryan Zaragoza. Zaragoza was not supposed to move to the Rekordmeister until July but injuries to Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry necessitated the need for an extra winger. Bayern then negotiated with Granada for an immediate move, to which they agreed to, and paid them a compensation fee to make it happen.