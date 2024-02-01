Cristiano Ronaldo names Bayern Munich as one of his favorite teams to win the Champions League

Bayern Munich are about to take on Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16 as one of many clubs vying for the coveted big-eared trophy. The way that the Bavarians are playing, however, leaves a lot to be desired. Bayern’s way of playing football is not the best but regardless of that, perennial UCL winner Cristiano Ronaldo has put Bayern, Manchester City, and Real Madrid as his favorites to win the competition:

Cristiano Ronaldo on the favourites to win the Champions League this season: "Bayern, Manchester City, Real Madrid" [@Globe_Soccer] pic.twitter.com/TP0bziCaro — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 19, 2024

All three teams that Ronaldo mentioned are on the same side of the bracket so realistically, only one of the three teams will go as far as the final. Maybe not at all given that Madrid and City are right next to each other in the bracket so it is most likely that they will be one of the quarterfinal matchups.

Bayern on the other hand might get a repeat of the 2013 final if they make it past Lazio and Borussia Dortmund overcome PSV Eindhoven.