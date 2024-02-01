A standout player from the Bayern Munich World Squad moves to Ligue 1

The FC Bayern world squad is a very recent initiative from Bayern Munich, having started in 2021. As the FC Bayern website itself states, the FC Bayern World squad is “a [yearly] international project where Germany’s most successful club select U19s players from across the world”, with the point of the project is to give talented youngsters a chance to boost their careers and perhaps even earn a professional contract at a club somewhere. The club also documents the project on YouTube.

This initiative has had its successes, with the likes of Colombian José Mulato and Nigerian Daniel Francis earning professional contracts in America and Austria, respectively, with others making it at their local clubs. However, the biggest success of the current three iterations of this initiative is Victor Orakpo.

The Nigerian forward and member of the 2023 FC Bayern World squad recently signed for OGC Nice, the club currently second in Ligue 1. Of course, he won’t be joining the first team yet. Via Nice’s website, sporting director Florent Ghisolfi confirms that Orakpo will “initially” join the reserves squad. But the potential for the 18-year-old to make the jump to the first team is clear.

What a success this is for the project. Hopefully more success stories on this level will unfold in future editions of the FC Bayern World Squad.