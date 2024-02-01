Bayern Munich eyeing SC Freiburg defender Kiliann Sildillia

Bayern Munich might not have had as busy of a winter transfer window as they might have hoped, but there is still a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of squad planning.

Going into the January transfer window, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel’s top priority was to bring in defenders due to injuries as well as international duty. The Bavarians have signed center-back Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur and right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray, and also have confirmed that they will be bringing in Max Eberl as a board member for sport.

What remains? A midfielder, but that looks like it will not happen until the summer transfer window. As it is likely that João Palhinha will be staying at Fulham long-term, Bayern will have to shift its focus elsewhere.

But Bayern is not done in defense as well. Per information from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is currently monitoring the situation of SC Freiburg defender Kiliann Sildillia. The French defender can play both as a right-back and center-back, which is the exact type of profile Tuchel and Bayern would be looking for.

From Bayern’s perspective, they would be interested in bringing in Sildillia in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bild reports that he could become Freiburg’s most expensive sale should the Rekordmeister acquire his services. That record is currently held by Kevin Schade, from his €25m move to Brentford last summer.