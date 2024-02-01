Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Thomas Tuchel absent from practice; Joshua Kimmich hits the treadmill; Youngsters working hard; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is preparing to face Borussia Mönchengladbach, but there were a couple of more bodies unavailable for training.

Manuel Neuer (rest) and Thomas Tuchel (ill) joined the growing list personnel absent from training per FCBayern.com:

After the public session on Tuesday, in which new signing Sacha Boey trained with the team for the first time, the Munich team pressed ahead with preparations for the game against Mönchengladbach on Wednesday morning. Head coach Thomas Tuchel was absent due to a flu-like infection. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer paused due to stress management. Also missing were Dayot Upamecano (torn muscle fiber in the left rear thigh), Konrad Laimer (torn muscle bundle in the left calf), Joshua Kimmich (shoulder injury), Kingsley Coman (torn medial ligament in the left knee), Serge Gnabry (muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area), Bouna Sarr (torn cruciate ligament)., Daniel Peretz (inner ligament injury on the right knee) and Tarek Buchmann (muscle injury) as well as Minjae Kim and Noussair Mazraoui (Continental Championships) in training.

Meanwhile, Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), is reporting that Tuchel could actually miss the match on Saturday:

Thomas Tuchel is a doubt for Saturday’s game against Gladbach with the flu. Bayern are hoping Tuchel would recover in time for the game, but should he miss out, his assistant Zsolt Lőw would replace him on the bench. Lőw led today’s training session.

With Borussia Mönchengladbach always a threat, Bayern Munich will need to overcome everything going on to take down Die Fohlen.

Kimmich working inside sans sling

Joshua Kimmich was on a treadmill getting some work in — and he did so without wearing a sling.

Youngsters train up

Adam Aznou, Javier Fernández, Jonathan Asp Jensen, Lovro Zvonarek, and Max Schmitt all trained with the first team today:

Squad winners

The team below won today’s competition during training:

Interesting mix of old and new, eh?

